The runners-up of the 2021 edition of T20I World Cup, New Zealand will commence their campaign in an opening match of super 12 stage against Australia on 22 October. The black caps maintain a low-key profile at big events and remain unnoticed until they skid through into the finals and surprise everyone. In the previous edition a similar situation occurred when New Zealand who were thought to be the under dogs at the start of the tournament however ended up one of the two finalists. The Kiwis will definitely look for the healing to previous edition's final wounds this time and undeniably are one of the favourites too. New Zealand at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of NZ Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

New Zealand will be seen sharing group 1 of super 12 stage alongside hosts Australia, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Ireland (qualifier B2 team from round 1). After their opening encounter against the defending champions Australia, New Zealand will then take on Afghanistan on 26 October followed by their third super 12 match against Sri Lanka on 29 October. The black caps will lock horns with mighty England on 4 November. And lastly, New Zealand will take on the qualifier team B2 from round 1 on 4 November to conclude their super 12 matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

New Zealand Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 22, 12:30 pm Australia vs New Zealand SCG, Sydney October 26, 01:30 pm New Zealand vs Afghanistan MCG, Melbourne October 29, 01:30 pm New Zealand vs Sri Lanka SCG, Sydney November 01, 01:30 pm England vs New Zealand The Gabba, Brisbane November 01, 09:30 am New Zealand vs Ireland Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

A well-balanced 15 member squad of New Zealand was announced, led by Kane Williamson. This will be Williamson's third time representing his country in the T20I World Cup and possibly last as well. Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are the two new faces in the squad who along with Lockie Ferguson are to replace Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle and Tim Seifert from the previous edition's squad. Rest side remains the same as in the 2021 T20I World Cup with Martin Guptill's six years of experience at T20I premiere tournament reinforcing the squad.

New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

