The New Zealand national cricket team represents the island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, New Zealand in men’s international cricket. They became an ICC Full Member nation in 1926 and played their first test match in 1930 against England in Christchurch. They were the fifth nation to claim Test status but their first win came after 26 years of long wait against the West Indies side at Eden Park. New Zealand played their first ODI against Pakistan in 1972. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The previous season's runner-ups will be making their eighth appearance at the competition. New Zealand is one of the oldest teams to acquire the ICC Full Member status but hasn't been able to win the T20 World title. In the last edition, the Kiwi side displayed an amazing performance and played their first-ever World T20 finals, but fell short to emerge victorious against the Australians.

The New Zealand side has qualified for the knockout stage on three occasions in 2007, 2016, and 2021 and reached the finals only once at the seven staging of the event. The inaugural edition was one of the best events for New Zealand as they qualified for the semifinals on the first try. In their next four appearances at the event, the Kiwi side struggled considerably, to once again get into the knockout stage of the competition. In the 2016 T20 World Cup, New Zealand played their second-ever semifinals against England in Delhi but suffered defeat. In 2021, at the seventh edition of the event, the semifinals once again saw the Britishers and the Kiwis face to face, where the Kiwi side avenged their previous semifinal loss and went to play their first-ever World T20 finals. Australia at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of AUS Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

New Zealand T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Super Over Lost Champions New Zealand 37 20 15 2 -

New Zealand is one of the oldest teams to claim the test status but still, their name is written among one of the six ICC Full Member nations that haven't won the ICC T20 World Cup. In the previous edition of the event, the Kiwis displayed an amazing performance, reaching the finals for the first time. They will be having some home support as well at the eighth edition of the competitions with Australia as the host. They will try their best to surpass their previous T20 World Cup results and win the World T20 title for the first time.

