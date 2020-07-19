New Delhi, July 19: Former West Indies speedster Tino Best opened up recently regarding his war of words with England fast-bowler Jofra Archer, which took place during the middle of first #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies in Southampton. Best was critical of Archer's bowling in the first innings of the Test and expressed his feelings on his Twitter handle. Archer took note of Best's comments and hit back straightaway. Best has now stated that the entire episode was blown out of proportion and he also said that Archer shouldn't have replied in the middle of a Test match.

"The whole Jofra Archer thing was just blown out of proportion. To be honest, when I tweeted, it was only about the way he was bowling in the first innings. He didn't put in as much effort as I saw from Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson. I thought he was just going through the motions a little bit," Best was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda. Jofra Archer Was Lethargic in His Approach: Tino Best Talks About His Twitter Spat With England Pacer.

"I am here in Barbados, I didn't expect him to reply. My first tweet was that he was bowling military medium, and that he can bowl faster than that. You've got Wood who was absolutely steaming in every ball, and then you've got him (Archer) a little lethargic in his approach.

"He then replied saying I should be a coach, so I asked him not to attack me personally. I wasn't trying to disrespect him in any way. But he was in the middle of a Test match, and I don't think he should have replied. The older you get, you realise that you can't fight every battle," Best added.

Earlier, Best had written on his Twitter handle: "Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ ,And he's bowling the same pace as Broad, I have no problem with Broad being pi**** #EngVsWI ..... that's not fair at all."

Archer replied to Best's comments by saying: "With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet?" Best continued the war of words and replied by saying: "Don't address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven't bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye Jorfa #SleepTight."

