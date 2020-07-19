Tino and Jofra Archer recently got involved in an ugly spat on Twitter which bagged a lot of limelight. The infamous chapter started when the former West Indies pacer questioned Archer’s place in England team over Stuart Broad in the first Test against West Indies. However, Best’s remarks didn’t go down well with England pacer and a war of words on social media was ignited. In a recent interaction, Best recalled the spat and said that the whole scenario was blown out of proportion. The Windies cricketer also added that he wasn’t pleased by Archer’s performance in the first innings. However, he didn’t expect Best to respond. Jofra Archer Fined and Given Official Warning for Breaking Bio-Secure Protocol, Will Be Available for Third Test.

Not only Best, the exclusion of Broad from the Southampton Test raised many eyebrows and also left the cricket fraternity divided. In fact, Broad also wasn’t happy with the decision as he missed his first home Test in the span of seven years. However, the stand-in-captain Ben Stokes stated that the call was taken to play Archer and Mark Wood in the same team as the two bowlers can bowl at a very high pace. After Archer went wicket-less in West Indies’ first innings, Best questioned his place in the side through Twitter and Archer didn’t take long in responding. Jofra Archer Hopes 12-Year-Old’s Arrest in Wilfried Zaha Racism Incident Could ‘Deter Keyboard Warriors.’

View Post:

With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ? https://t.co/AU0m4LdgVU — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Talking about his altercation with Archer, Best said that the right-arm pacer didn’t put in much effort like James Anderson and Wood as he was bowling gentle medium pace.

“The whole Jofra Archer thing was just blown out of proportion. To be honest, when I tweeted, it was only about the way he was bowling in the first innings. He didn’t put in as much effort as I saw from Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson. I thought he was just going through the motions a little bit,” Best told Sportskeeda in a live interaction.

Best also said that Archer was lethargic in his approach. However, he wasn’t expecting Archer to react over his tweet. “I am here in Barbados, I didn’t expect him to reply. My first tweet was that he was bowling military medium, and that he can bowl faster than that. You’ve got Wood who was absolutely steaming in every ball, and then you’ve got him (Archer) a little lethargic in his approach,” he added.

After a mediocre performance in the first innings, Archer put up a better show in the last innings of the game as he ran through Windies’ top order and took three crucial wickets. However, his efforts went in vain as the visitors won the game by four wickets and took a 1-0 lead.

Archer, however, was dropped from the second Test for breaching team’s bio-secure protocols. He has been fined over his action but is eligible to participate in the third and last Test of the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).