‘Tussi Legend Ho’: Ravi Shastri Replies to Yuvraj Singh With Grace After Latter Took a Subtle Dig at Indian Head Coach for Ignoring Him and MS Dhoni in Congratulatory Tweet for 2011 CWC Win

India’s famous triumph in the 2011 World Cup completed nine years on April 2, 2020, and on the occasion, many netizens including cricketers posted throwback pictures on social media, remembering the winning moment. India’s Ravi Shastri also shared a congratulatory tweet but got trolled by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. In the post, the former only had tagged the official Twitter accounts of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Seeing this, Yuvraj took a dig at the Indian coach for not tagging him and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi (MS Dhoni) also we were also part of it,” comment the Man of the Tournament of 2011 World Cup. However, Shastri responded towards Yuvraj’s comment in an utmost graceful manner. The former called the talismanic all-rounder a legend and said when it comes to World Cups, he is ‘no junior.’ “When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho,” replied Shastri on the micro-blogging website. Mumbai Police Uses Picture of MS Dhoni’s Winning Shot From 2011 World Cup Final to Urge People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 ! 🤗 https://t.co/bnZHTyFd8x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

Both Yuvraj and Dhoni played a crucial role in guiding India to their second World Cup title. The southpaw showcased brilliant all-round performances throughout the course of the tournament and eventually was adjudged the ‘Man of the Tournament.’ On the other hand, the then Indian skipper played a majestic knock of 91 in the final against Sri Lanka to guide his side over the line.

Yuvraj bid adieu to international cricket in August 2019 and since then, has been participating in various T20 leagues. While Dhoni has taken a long sabbatical from the game after the 2019 World Cup. He was set to make a comeback in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed at least till April 15 and according to several reports, IPL 2020 is set to get cancelled.