India defeated England in the second Test by 317 runs to level the four-match series one each with two more games to go. Set a daunting target of 482, England were once again bundled out under 200 as the visitors managed just 164. England resumed day four’s play on 53 for three and soon found themselves in all sorts of trouble with Ravi Ashwin removing Daniel Lawrence in his first over of the day. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 4: Axar Patel Takes Five-Wicket Haul on Debut as Team India Register Their Fifth-Biggest Victory in Tests.

England then lost Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes in the first session. At lunch break, England were 116 for seven in 48.3 overs. It didn’t take India long after the lunch break to pick remaining England wickets. Meanwhile, fans were pleased by India’s comeback show and took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli and co. Here are some reactions. India vs England Highlights 2nd Test 2021, Day 4: Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin Shine As IND Beat ENG.

Krunal Pandya Tweets...

Brilliant comeback #TeamIndia 👏 🇮🇳 Lots of fighting spirit shown by the boys out there! On to Motera 🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/P22MlWHE7S — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) February 16, 2021

Captain Kohli

Bow down to the most successful Test Captain of India. 34th Test win for Virat Kohli the Captain 🙌🙌🔥#INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ugGyBhOHu0 — S🦋 (@Viratscookie) February 16, 2021

Another Comeback Win

Then Australia and now against England, Indian team made a strong comeback after losing 1st test and levelled the series 1-1 Congratulations #TeamIndia 🎉 ✌️#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/5CkPy7aSRd — #Mi Vivek (@miPatilVivek) February 16, 2021

Team Effort

What a fantastic show #TeamIndia. Great comeback. Complete team effort 🔥❤️. On To the next one #pinkballtest😍 @BCCI — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 16, 2021

Congratulations

In space of two overs, Axar Patel removed Joe Root and Olly Stone after the lunch break to complete his five wicket haul. Moeen Ali then played aggressively and managed to score 43 off 18 balls before Kuldeep Yadav had him stumped. Ravi Ashwin, who scored century in India’s second innings, picked three wickets to compliment his five-wicket haul earlier in the match. He was fittingly named as man of the match. The third Test will take place from February 24 onwards and it will be a day-night encounter.

