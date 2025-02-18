UPW-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Women take on Deli Capitals Women in the Women’s Premier league 2025 match number six. The UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match takes place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on February 19, Wednesday. The UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. WPL LED Bail Rule Changed After Controversy During Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match in Women's Premier League 2025.

UP Warriorz are bottom-placed on the WPL 2025 points table following a defeat in their opening fixture. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won one out of two matches. Meanwhile, in the UPW-W vs DC-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Gujarat Giants Women and five from the Mumbai Indians Women’s cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Uma Chetry (UP-W) and Sarah Byrce (DC-W).

Batters: Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W) and Grace Harris (DC-W).

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W) and Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) and Tahlia McGrath (UPW-W).

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Annabel Sutherland (c), Deepti Sharma (vc).

UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Uma Chetry (UP-W) and Sarah Byrce (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Grace Harris (DC-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W) and Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Tahlia McGrath (UPW-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

