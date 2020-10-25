Virat Kohli has reacted after a disappointing defeat to southern derby rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Kohli and co failed to defend 145 runs after opting to bat first and lost to CSK by eight wickets and eight deliveries to spare. But despite the loss, RCB held on to their third position in the IPL 2020 points table and have 14 points from 11 matches. Kohli was the tops-scorer for RCB and scored a half-century but failed to provide the team with a late flourish after taking 42 deliveries to reach his half-century. RCB vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kohli took to Twitter to react the loss and asked the fans and his team to move ahead to the next match. “Onto the next. Learn and move. #PlayBold,” tweeted the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain after the game. This was RCB’s fourth defeat in 11 matches but remain one of the top three teams favourites to finish in the top-two. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Beat Virat Kohli's Team By 8 Wickets in IPL 2020.

RCB had won the toss and opted to bat first but were off to a poor start after Sam Curran had opener Aaron Finch caught at extra-cover. Devdutt Padikkal then departed after the end of the powerplay. But Kohli and AB de Villiers got together and rebuild the RCB innings with an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket but they failed to find the boundaries and both perished towards the latter stages of the innings trying to hit big.

Virat Kohli Reacts After RCB's Defeat to CSK

Their bowlers then failed to defend the score with Ruturaj Gaikwad hitting his maiden IPL fifty and guiding CSK to a comfortable win. Gaikwad was on song right from the start and started with a six off Washington Sundar through mid-off. He remained not-out on 65 from 51 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three maximums.

RCB next play Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on October 28 and will be hoping to return back to winning ways. CSK face Kolkata Knight Riders next a day later.

