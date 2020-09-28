Virat Kohli disappointed once again leaving RCB fans distraught and upset after getting out for just three runs in 11 deliveries during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020. Kohli, who is yet to score a half-century in Indian Premier League season 13, failed to hit a single boundary and was dismissed when trying to chip Rahul Chahar over cover. Kohli was caught by Rohit Sharma at covers leaving RCB on 92/2 in the 13th over. The RCB and team India skipper was trolled with funny memes and GIFs on Twitter after another cheap dismissal. RCB vs MI Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kohli was out for just three runs off 11 deliveries after playing seven dot balls and failing to hit a single boundary during his three overs stay at the crease. Kohli, in particular, failed to tackle Chahar and was dismissed while trying to hit the young leggie over the covers. He played five dot balls and scored only two singles off Chahar. Take a look at some reactions on Kohli. Isuru Udana Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 32-Year-Old Sri Lankan Bowler.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first. RCB were then off to a perfect start with Aaron Finch and Dvedutt Padikkal stitching 81 in just nine overs. Finch was the attacking of the two and smashed a 32-ball fifty to give his side a flying start.

