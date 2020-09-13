India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game, and his numbers are nothing short of staggering. The talismanic cricketer came across many challenges in his career, but nothing could restrict him from making a mark at the highest level. Hence, Kohli is definitely one of those who can give good career advice. Recently, however, the 31-year-old took to Twitter and asked his fans to give their mantra for a successful career. “Career mein aage badhne ke liye ______ chahiye hota hai. Fill in the blanks, and be creative #ViratOnCareers,” wrote the RCB skipper on the micro-blogging website. Father-to-be Virat Kohli’s Comment on Anushka Sharma's Latest Instagram Post is Pure Love!

On Kohli’s special request, fans flooded the comment section with intriguing remarks. Some come up with some helpful information, while others posted hilarious comments. A meme fest also went underway as fans trolled him for not winning a single IPL trophy in the last 12 editions of the tournament. Some netizens also highlighted the fact that India have been knocked out in the semi-finals of ICC tournament under Kohli’s captaincy. Have a look. Virat Kohli Shapes His Cricket Bats Using a Saw, Hardik Pandya Makes Special Request to RCB Captain.

Career mein aage badhne ke liye ______ chahiye hota hai. Fill in the blanks, and be creative ☺️ #ViratOnCareers — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 13, 2020

Ipl ki trophy chaiye hota hain — विदित सिंह 🖤✨ (@viditsinghh) September 13, 2020

Brands chahiye Hota hai! jo aapko yeh tweet karne ke liye paise de :)! — Sorav Jain (@SoravJain) September 13, 2020

Aggressive ...So that players like Australia thinks 100 times while sledging 🤣🤣#ViratOnCareers pic.twitter.com/elhpW8PBUz — ROHIT SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@R0hitGaurAngira) September 13, 2020

Bhai voto aap hi bata skte ho... Pure twitter se jada successful aap hi ho😂 — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) September 13, 2020

Despite having a star-studded side, the Bangalore-based side somehow hasn’t able to get the trophy. They reached the finals on three occasions but have failed to cross the final hurdle. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli and Co will aim to end the jinx this time around by getting the glory in UAE. They certainly have a well-balanced squad. However, the players have to come together as a unit to make a mark.

Notably, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have also backed Virat Kohli and Co to win the tournament in UAE. RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium.

