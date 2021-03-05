Virat Kohli has been in the eye of the storm for his recent performances. This time things were no different for the Indian cricket captain. He got dismissed by Ben Stokes and got caught by Ben Foakes on the score of 0 runs. He faced eight deliveries and made way to the pavilion. Needless to say that his fans are quite upset about there. Now, there is this one little fan who broke down in tears as he made his way to the pavilion. It seemed that the girl broke down and someone in the family had posted the video. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2: Rishabh Pant Hundred, Washington Sundar’s Half-Century Gives Hosts the Lead.

In the video we see, the girl who is an ardent fan of the Indian cricket captain and put her head down as soon as Virat got out. Talking about Virat Kohli’s dismissal, Stokes bowled short of a length and the ball got edged to Virat’s glove and the Indian cricket captain had to proceed to the pavilion. The video got more than 5000 likes and about 1,200 retweets. Now, let’s have a look at the video making rounds on social media.

Watch the Reaction of my sister after Virat Kohli has been Got Out by Ben stocks. 📷 @BCCI Virat 0(7) 😂 Duck#INDvsEND #KingKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/FIACpJZfqC — Sujal Jaiswal (@sujal_jaiswal16) March 5, 2021

Talking about day 2 of the match between India and England, Rishabh Pant scored 101 runs and got out. Washington Sundar made 60runs and is still playing for the side. India leads the game by 89 runs.

