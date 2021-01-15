India and Australia are battling out their wits in the fourth Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Several injuries had forced Team India to make changes in their playing XI. Now, Washington Sundar who made Test Debut in the game earlier today got his first wicket in the form of Steve Smith. It was Rohit Sharma who took a stunning catch and sent the Australian packing on the score of 36 runs. The video of Steve Smith’s dismissal went viral on social media. Talking about the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

The hosts lost the first wicket quite early when David Warner made way to the pavilion on the score of one run. It was Mohammed Siraj who got the first wicket. Shardul Thakur was the one who got rid of Marcus Harris on the score of 5 runs. Steve Smith was the next one to go. Now, let's have a look at the video of Smith's dismissal.

Marnus Labuschagne is the one who scored a century from 195 balls. This is his fifth Test century. Matthew Wade is batting at the other end. Meanwhile, in the Indian camp, we had one more injury concern in the form of Navdeep Saini who complained of a pain in the groin. This has surely added on to the woes of India team management.

