After a draw in the first Test, England and West Indies would go at it again when they face each other in the second game of the three-match series on Wednesday, March 16. The second Test between West Indies and England would begin at 7:30 pm IST and is set to be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. It was confirmed earlier that England would have Saqib Mahmood make his Test debut. He would be a direct replacement for Mark Wood, who has been ruled out with an injury. ENG vs WI 2nd Test: Saqib Mahmood Replaces Injured Mark Wood in England's Playing XI

West Indies on the other hand, would have an unchanged squad from the first Test. After a batting failure in the first innings, England did well with the willow thanks to Jonny Bairstow's 140. In the second innings, skipper Joe Root and Zak Crawley scored hundreds to help their team post a 286-run total. West Indies meanwhile, would take inspiration from their performance in the first Test and aim to play with that same momentum. Nkrumah Bonner, who was named Player of the Match, would once be a player they would depend on. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this game.

When to Watch West Indies vs England 2nd Test 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The second Test match between West Indies and England will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados from March 16, 2022 (Wednesday) onwards. The WI vs ENG match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs England 2nd Test 2022, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, live telecast of the West Indies vs England series would not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So fans in India would not be able to watch live action of the WI vs ENG 2ndTest on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of West Indies vs England 2nd Test 2022?

However, fans from India who wish to catch the live streaming online of the WI vs ENG Test series can surely log into FanCode. FanCode would provide live streaming of the WI vs ENG 2nd Test for fans at a nominal subscription fee.

