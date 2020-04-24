When Parthiv Patel Sledged Steve Waugh’s Son Austin Using Australian Cricketer's Famous Line

Parthiv Patel and Austin Waugh (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

India's wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel got the opportunity to don the national jersey at a tender age of 17. In fact, the young southpaw also kept wickets for India in countries like Australia and England. Few years ago, the Gujarat-born cricketer revealed banter between him and Australia's talismanic captain Steve Waugh which took place in the latter's last Test match at Sydney in 2004. In order to distract the Aussie star, Parthiv kept passing comments behind the wickets. However, Waugh lost his cool he gave it back to the wicket-keeper by saying 'how a bit of respect, you were in nappies when I played my first Test match.' In a recent interaction, however, Parthiv revealed how he redeemed himself during India's 2018-19 tour of Australia.

The wicket-keeper batsman, who was a part of India’s Test squad during their last tour down under, said that during the Test in Sydney, he saw Waugh’s son Austin who came as a substitute Australian fielder. The 35-year old said that he went to Austin Waugh and said the exact same dialogue which the latter’s father said 15 years ago. He also asked the Junior Waugh to tell the incident to this father.

“I didn’t bump into Steve Waugh, but I did bump into his son, during the Test match in Sydney in 2018-19. He was one of the substitute fielders for Australia. I went up to him and said: ‘You were in your nappies when I made my Test debut. I told him to pass my regards to his dad (Steve Waugh) and just say those words back to him'”, Patel said laughingly during the YouTube show Cow Corner Chronicles.

Talking about the 2003-04 Test series, which eventually was drawn 1-1, Parthiv said that they missed out narrowly to miss that series. However, he also expressed his gladness of being a part of the squad which won the series (2-1) in Australia in the last tour.

“We missed out narrowly in 2003-04 in Australia. To be there again, as part of history was brilliant. To win a Test series in Australia is huge. To be able to do it for the first time, even though I didn’t play a single Test. To be around the team and be part of the moment, makes me proud,” Patel said.