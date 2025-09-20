Who is Aamir Kaleem? This question might pop up in the minds of cricket fans after the Oman cricketer put on a stellar show in the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The left-hander struck a gritty half-century (64 off 46), a knock that included seven fours and two sixes, against India while chasing a target of 189 and kept the Oman National Cricket Team in the hunt before a stellar Hardik Pandya catch ended his fight with the bat. Oman eventually came up short by 21 runs, but Aamir Kaleem's performance was one of the biggest talking points of the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match. In this article, we shall take a look at some facts about Aamir Kaleem. 43-Year-Old Aamir Kaleem Becomes Oldest Player to Score T20I Fifty Against a Full-Member Nation, Achieves Feat During IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Aamir Kaleem etched his name into the history books with his half-century against India in the Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed batter became the oldest cricketer to score a half-century in T20Is against a full-member nation at the age of 43 years and 303 days and he broke the previous record, which was held by Chris Gayle. Besides his superb effort with the bat in hand, Aamir Kaleem also made an impact with the ball as he took two wickets while giving away 31 runs in his three overs in the first innings of the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025. Hardik Pandya Catch Video: Watch Indian All-Rounder Take Spectacular Running Grab to Dismiss Aamir Kaleem During IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Who is Aamir Kaleem? Some Quick Facts About Oman's 43-Year-Old Cricketer

#Aamir Kaleem was born on November 20, 1981, in Pakistan's Karachi

#Aamir Kaleem moved to Oman in 2004 to play cricket after he was not picked in Pakistan's U19 national cricket team despite doing well in age-group cricket, according to an interview with Sportstar

#Aamir Kaleem played domestic cricket in Oman and eventually made his debut for the Oman National Cricket Team in 2012 against Italy

#He was part of the Oman National Cricket Team, which took part in their first-ever T20 World Cup campaign in 2016

#Aamir Kaleem initially started as a left-arm spinner who batted at number 11, but gradually improved his batting skills to become part of the middle order and later became an opener

#Aamir Kaleem so far has played 15 ODIs, scoring 160 runs and taking 18 wickets

#In 47 T20Is, he has scored 659 runs and scalped 46 wickets

#In List A cricket, Aamir Kaleem has picked up 18 wickets in 17 matches with a superb economy rate of 3.71

#Earlier in 2025, Aamir Kaleem scored his maiden half-century in international cricket when he hit 72 against the USA in a T20I

Besides cricket, Aamir Kaleem is also a coach and has guided the Oman U-19 National Cricket Team to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier title in 2024, beating Hong Kong, China by 100 runs in the final. Apart from his performance against India, Aamir Kaleem also had made an impact with the ball in hand against Pakistan in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 opener.

The 43-year-old had scalped three wickets while conceding 31 runs in his four overs. And his three-wicket haul against Pakistan included two back-to-back wickets of Mohammad Haris and captain Salman Ali Agha. He thus finished his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with 79 runs and five wickets in three matches.

