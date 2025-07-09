Trailing 0-1, Shubman Gill-captained India managed to do the unthinkable, and draw the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 level at 1-1, beating England in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test at Edgbaston, all sans their lead bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's absence did not burden other bowlers, but rather saw the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep stand up tall and take charge, as the pacers alone clinched 18 out of the 20 wickets in the match. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: James Anderson Urges England To Bring Jofra Archer for Lord’s Test Against India, Says ‘You’ve Got To Play Him’.

Bumrah was excluded from India's playing XI at Edgbaston due to workload management, due to a short turnaround between the first two Tests. Interestingly, India have managed to win more Tests without Bumrah since his career began, which raises a case for Indian management to not tinker with the playing XI for the upcoming IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's in London. On the eve of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, let us read whether Jasprit Bumrah will play in the third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy match at Lord's below.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025?

After the win in Birmingham, Gill confirmed at the post-match conference that Bumrah would make a return to the starting XI for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's. In all likelihood, Bumrah will come in for the under-performing Prasidh Krishna, making India's pace unit even more diverse. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: A Look at Team India’s Test Record, Wins at Lord’s Ahead of Third Match Against England

It will be interesting to see how Bumrah adjusts to the slope at Lord's, which can be difficult for the best of bowlers to master, with conditions expected to favour the pacers. As per reports, Bumrah did bowl for one hour during India's practice session on July 8, Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).