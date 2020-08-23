Zak Crawley scored a stupendous double ton in ongoing England vs Pakistan 3rd Test and became a household name amongst the cricket fans. The youngster brilliantly tackled the opposition bowlers at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and scored 267 runs. Twitterati were highly impressed by the youngster’s marathon knock as they heaped praises on him. While doing the same, however, Wisden Cricket put an interesting stat which didn’t go down well with the fans. The official Twitter page of the popular book publications highlighted the fact that Crawley has already registered a Test score of 250 plus while Tendulkar couldn’t do that throughout his career. The post didn’t go down well with the netizens as they slammed Wisden Cricket for ‘disrespecting’ the Master Blaster. Zak Crawley Becomes Third Youngest Batsman to Score a Test Double Century for England.

Tendulkar played 200 Test matches in his 23-year-old illustrious career and scored 51 centuries. He converted six of them to a double ton but couldn’t cross the 250-run mark even once. His highest Test score of 248 runs came against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2004. On the other hand, Crawley played a knock of 267 runs in just his eighth Test match. The batting exhibition of the 22-year-old’s invited many comparisons. However, Wisden Cricket’s trivia didn’t impress netizens as they lashed out at the book publication. Pakistan vs England Highlights 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

Wisden Cricket's Post:

Fans Not Happy!!

If u compare Sachin to Zak Then u need to visit a doctor — Shashank (@shashankachrya) August 22, 2020

The Game Is Changed!!

Team got all out during his 248* and declaration at 241* — Priyansh (@Pricd05) August 22, 2020

More Stats!!

Total test centuries Sir sachin tendulkar -51 Whole England team(in2020) -27#SirSachinTendulkar — शुभम सेंगर 🇮🇳🚩🚩🚩 (@Saingar_Sahab) August 22, 2020

Tendulkar Better Than Lara!!

Brian Lara < Sachin Tendulkar — Tim Nuttall (@TimN1982) August 22, 2020

Another One!!

Relevance for @WisdenCricket only comes from comparing everyone to Sachin Tendulkar. Shows the greatness😀 — Prathamesh Barah (@Barahism) August 22, 2020

'Disrespect'!!

Lol allow it @JoelMcInally don’t disrespect the best cricketer of all time — Neerav Shankar (@neeravshankar10) August 22, 2020

More Digs!!

you mean shoaib akhtar, wasim akram, brett lee, shane warne, etc are joke? — school boy 17 (@jay67339332) August 22, 2020

Tendulkar Fans Agitated!!

If you r so interested in making comparison with just 1 match so far then :- Let him Cross Total Runs of Sachin Tendulkar in his Lifetime or atleast Number of Centuries. There r Many Cricketers who came & gone with some great statistics But didn't played this much Cricket — Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) August 22, 2020

Coming to the ongoing Test match, apart from Crawley, Jos Buttler scored a brilliant ton (152) runs as the home team declared at 583-8. In reply, Pakistan got off to a worse possible start as they lost their first three wickets inside 24 runs. Veteran pacer James Anderson claimed all three wickets and is expected to scalp many more. As of now, the Three Lions are firmly placed at the driver’s seat and will like to clinch the match and win the series 2-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).