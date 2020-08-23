Zak Crawley scored a stupendous double ton in ongoing England vs Pakistan 3rd Test and became a household name amongst the cricket fans. The youngster brilliantly tackled the opposition bowlers at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and scored 267 runs. Twitterati were highly impressed by the youngster’s marathon knock as they heaped praises on him. While doing the same, however, Wisden Cricket put an interesting stat which didn’t go down well with the fans. The official Twitter page of the popular book publications highlighted the fact that Crawley has already registered a Test score of 250 plus while Tendulkar couldn’t do that throughout his career. The post didn’t go down well with the netizens as they slammed Wisden Cricket for ‘disrespecting’ the Master Blaster. Zak Crawley Becomes Third Youngest Batsman to Score a Test Double Century for England.

Tendulkar played 200 Test matches in his 23-year-old illustrious career and scored 51 centuries. He converted six of them to a double ton but couldn’t cross the 250-run mark even once. His highest Test score of 248 runs came against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2004. On the other hand, Crawley played a knock of 267 runs in just his eighth Test match. The batting exhibition of the 22-year-old’s invited many comparisons. However, Wisden Cricket’s trivia didn’t impress netizens as they lashed out at the book publication. Pakistan vs England Highlights 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

Coming to the ongoing Test match, apart from Crawley, Jos Buttler scored a brilliant ton (152) runs as the home team declared at 583-8. In reply, Pakistan got off to a worse possible start as they lost their first three wickets inside 24 runs. Veteran pacer James Anderson claimed all three wickets and is expected to scalp many more. As of now, the Three Lions are firmly placed at the driver’s seat and will like to clinch the match and win the series 2-0.

