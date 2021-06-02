Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said on Tuesday that his foundation YouWeCan would set up 1,000 hospital beds across the country for treating COVID patients. The country has been hit hard with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with people dying in huge numbers everyday. Through his initiative , in collaboration with One Digital Entertainment, Singh's foundation would provide beds with oxygen facilities, ventilators, BiPAP machines and other essential medical tools to treat COVID-19 patients. Sports News | CAB Begins Vaccinating Its Cricketers

The main purpose is to strengthen the capacity of government, army and and charitable hospitals in their treatment of patients with COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the former all-rounder announced this initiative.

Yuvraj Singh's tweet

The 2nd wave of COVID has been devastating. Countless lives have been lost & thousands have had to struggle. #Mission1000Beds is an effort to enhance the critical care capacity of hospitals. Join our fight so that we can save valuable lives. @YouWeCan https://t.co/YFDWJyYDKE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 1, 2021

All of us have lost loved ones and also witnessed countless cases of people struggling for oxygen, ICU beds and other critical care facilities required to combat COVID. I too, have been deeply impacted by this and felt that we all need to step up to support our healthcare providers and the central as well as state governments who are all working tirelessly,” he said, according to a statement. As of now, YouWeCan has already started providing hospital beds in Uttarakhand, Telengana, Karnataka, Delhi NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

However, it isn't the first time that Singh's foundation has taken up such an initiative. Earlier, they worked towards providing more than 10 lakh hygiene kits to the states badly hit with COVID-19. The statement also said that they have worked with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, WHO and UNICEF in organising COVID-19 awareness camps.

