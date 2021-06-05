Yuzvendra Chahal’s performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was instrumental for him to make a place in the Indian cricket team. Chahal’s career received major boost when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) added the spinner to their fold. Chahal in short time became RCB’s prime spinner. While he continues to ply the trade for RCB, Chahal has revealed a team that he would like to play for if not the Bengaluru-based franchise. Apart from it, the spinner recalled former India captain MS Dhoni’s advice. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma Flaunts Her Dance Moves To 'She Make It Clap' In RCB Jersey; Watch Video.

In a chat with Crictracker, Chahal revealed that “believe in yourself and focus,” was the best advice he ever received from Dhoni. And no surprises that it is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that Chahal wants to play for if not RCB.

Chahal also revealed that taking a five-wicket haul in a Test match is something he would love to achieve.The leg-spinner is yet to make a Test debut for India. The 30-year-old has, however, played 54 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 48 T20Is. Chahal is eight wickets away from completing 100 ODI wickets.

