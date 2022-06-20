Max Verstappen extends his lead at the top of the F1 2022 Driver's Championship as he won the Canadian GP. The Durch star had started on pole and was able to keep his pace throughout the race. Carlos Sainz finished second while Lewis Hamilton took P3, his second podium of the season.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Fernando Alonso receives a 5-second time penalty for his defending against Valtteri Bottas, and drops to P9 Bottas moves up to P7, Zhou P8#CanadianGP #F1 https://t.co/UTPXHFW5Ho — Formula 1 (@F1) June 19, 2022

