After the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match was announced nearly 10 months ago, fans marked their calendars. The match was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after Mike Tyson had a medical scare on May 26. The star received medical attention and was advised to rest and not go ahead with the bout, at least for a few months. The match is then confirmed for November 16 and Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing live streaming will be available on Netflix. But there is a catch to the live streaming of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match. Check out the details below. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Former Champion Concedes Role of Villain to Young Foe.

As per the reports from Dailymail, fans, particularly those in the UK need to have a standard TV licence to adhere to a Netflix live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match. This is according to the UK Law. A standard TV licence currently costs 159 pounds per year and can be purchased through the official TV Licensing website. It permits viewing live television across any device. Notably, a legal expert has warned that users need to make sure they have a TV licence otherwise they risk a potential fine of around 1000 pounds. Such law is not applicable in the USA, Canada, India, Asian countries and Australia.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Live Streaming in India

Netflix advertised the mega boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and has exclusive rights to the match live streaming. Fans can watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing live streaming on Netflix at subscription cost. It is important to note that there will not be a live telecast of the match in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Preview: 58-Year-Old Former Champion Nears Fight With 31 Years Younger YouTuber Turned Boxer.

Indian fans can also watch Neeraj Goyat in action during the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing schedule as he will take on Brazilian boxer Nunes in the middleweight category. Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes match will be played before the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout.

