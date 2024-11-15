Mike Tyson, a legend in the boxing world and former champion who has a very decorated career played his last competitive match in May 2005. He was defeated by Kevin McBride via sixth-round TKO and since then, the USA boxer has participated only in exhibitions. A very recent one was an eight-round match against former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. But news of his return to the ring took everyone by surprise as the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match was announced. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Former Champion Concedes Role of Villain to Young Foe.

The age difference and experience difference between the two boxers is massive and yet intriguing. Tyson, once considered 'the baddest man on the planet', will take on his first sanctioned fight for two decades live on Netflix. The eight-round match is scheduled against ‘next to be’ boxing star Jake Paul. Check out Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match viewing options in India

Is Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Free Streaming Available in India?

The match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be played in Arlington, Texas. Netflix has streaming rights to the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match around the world as the streaming giants delve into the world of live broadcasts for the first time. Fans in India can watch the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match on Netflix and will be required to pay a subscription fee for the same. While there are fines for unauthorized streaming of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout due to laws in some countries, fans in India need not have to worry about the same. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Preview: 58-Year-Old Former Champion Nears Fight With 31 Years Younger YouTuber Turned Boxer.

Netflix plans in India

While the live streaming of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is available on Netflix, it is not free. Fans in India will have to subscribe to a particular Netflix plan for the same. Check out Netflix plans in India.

NETFLIX PLANS INDIA NO. OF SCREENS/ RESOLUTION MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION COST Mobile 1 screen/ SD content Rs 149 Basic 1 screen/ SD content Rs 199 Standard 2 screens/ FHD content Rs 499 Premium 4 screens/ UHD content Rs 649

It is important to note that there will not be a live telecast of the match in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Indian wrestler Neeraj Goyat will also be in action in the same event as he will take on Brazilian boxer Nunes in the middleweight category. Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes match will be played before the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout.

