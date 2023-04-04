Al-Nassr will look to keep pace with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi pro league when they take on Al- Adalah in an away tie at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium. With 49 points from 21 games, Rudi Garcia’s men are just a point off the top of the table which is occupied by Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr head into the game on the back of two wins, both of which came against Abbha. The team has had a largely good run so far and although they are not yet the finished product, the team has played some good football, particularly since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Al- Adalah are 15th and not in the best of form. They will need to believe in their abilities when facing a top side. Al-Adalah versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the SonyLiv app from 12:30 am IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet the last time Al-Nassr played and the Portugal skipper will look to carry on his good run. He scored a few while on international duty which shows the hunger he has for the game. Luiz Gustavo and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem will slot in as the attacking midfielders behind Ronaldo with Abdullah Al-Khaibari in a sweeper role ahead of the backline.

Al-Adalah was left frustrated when they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Al Feiha. The team put on a largely good display with defender Ali Al Salem contributing with a goal in addition to a super showing in defence. Marcus Antonsson will lead the attack and Christofer Gonzáles to start as the playmaker behind him.

Al-Adalah will be hosting Al-Nassr in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 5. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium, Hofuf.

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Al-Nassr FC and Teammates for Celebrating His Achievement of Becoming Most Capped Men's International Football Player.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo once again given the fan following he enjoys in the world of football. In terms of the game, the visitors should win this match comfortably.

