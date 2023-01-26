Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will face Al-Ittihad in their next match at the Saudi Super Cup 2023 on Thursday, January 26 at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. The Portuguese superstar signed for Al-Nassr at the start of the transfer window but had to wait a few weeks for his debut. Ronaldo made his debut in Saudi Arabian football in a friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain, while playing for a combined Riyadh team. He played 67 minutes and scored a brace against the formidable PSG side. Despite Ronaldo's valiant efforts, the Riyadh All Star XI suffered a 5-4 loss. Soon after this, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League match against Ettifaq FC. Although Ronaldo could not score any goals, Al-Nassr registered a narrow 1-0 win and bettered their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Making Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Debut for Al-Nassr in Win Over Al-Ettifaq.

They will now face a daunting challenge in the form of Al-Ittihad at the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup 2023. Al-Ittihad are currently at the third place in the Saudi Pro League table, only 2 points behind Al-Nassr. Both teams will be aiming to reach the final and it is expected to be a very close match. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to perform in the big games might just swing the balance in Al-Nassr's favour.

When is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr will face each other in the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup 2023 on Thursday, January 26. The match will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, Saudi Super Cup 2023 do not have any official broadcasters in India. Hence the semifinal match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr will not be telecasted live in India. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Football Match?

Indian fans meanwhile will be able to watch online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Super Cup 2023 on Shahid. However, fans will have to take a subscription to enjoy the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr semifinal game.

