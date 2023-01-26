Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his debut for Al-Nassr on last Sunday, 22nd January in a Saudi Professional League 2022-23 match against Ettifaq FC at Mrsool Park, Riyadh. Although the Portuguese forward failed to net any goals, Al-Nassr registered 1-0 victory and strengthened their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table. The Saudi Pro League leaders will now lock horns with Al-Ittihad in their next outing at the Saudi Super Cup 2023, tonight (Friday), January 26 at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. Today, in this article, let's take a look if the former Real Madrid man, Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to take part in the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 2023 semifinal clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Making Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Debut for Al-Nassr in Win Over Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ittihad are currently in the 3rd position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. They have accumulated 31 points from 14 matches and are just 2 points behind Al-Nassr. Both teams will have a great opportunity to add a trophy to their cabinet and will be eager to reach the final of the Saudi Super Cup 2022-23.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully for to be a part of the Al-Nassr's next match in the Saudi Super Cup 2023 semifinal against Al-Ittihad. As a result, Ronaldo will surely make the starting eleven for the Al-Nassr team. In fact, Ronaldo being known for his big-game performances will be the biggest hope for Rudi Garcia's side. The Portuguese superstar will have a huge opportunity to come one step closer to winning his first title with his new team. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates Ahead of Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal vs Al-Ittihad (See Pics and Video).

The important Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Fixture has a starting time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be Ronaldo's first big test in the yellow and blue colours of Al-Nassr. On the other hand, Al-Ittihad will have to keep the Portuguese superstar in check, if they want to qualify for the final of the Saudi Super Cup 2023.

