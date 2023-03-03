League leaders Al-Nassr will be looking to keep their hold at the top of the table when they play host to Al-Batin. With 43 points from 18 games, Al-Nassr are two clear at the moment of second-placed Al-Ittihad. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as they defeated Damac in their previous game. With four wins in the last five matches, the team is in good form and on course to achieve success. With Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, Al-Nassr have the attention of the global football community and this is greatly helping Saudi Arabian football. Al-Batin are rock bottom at 16th but head into the clash on the back of a victory, their only positive result in the last five games. Al-Nassr versus Al-Batin will be streamed on the SonyLiv app from 11:00 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the league by storm and is now scoring goals for fun. His movement and precision finishing is helping the team. The likes of Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Yahya and Abdulrahman Ghareeb behind the Portuguese striker are in good form as well and this gives Al-Nassr a lot of confidence. Luiz Gustavo is the one that makes the side tick and just like Ronaldo, he has years of European football experience under his belt.

Renzo Lopez scored the only goal of the game for Al-Batin in what was a crucial victory over Ettifaq. Andres Roa also had a good game orchestrating play as the no 10. Mohammed Nazi and Mauricio Antonio in defence will have their task cut with Al-Nassr in brilliant attacking form. Andre Bukia has raw pace and the visitors will look for quick counters down the left flank.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Batin in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Friday, March 3. the game will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mrsool Park, Riyadh.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. However, this match will not be telecasted in India. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 Match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin match on the SonyLiv app and website. The home team are overwhelming favourites to win the game and should secure all three points.

