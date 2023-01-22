After making his debut in front of Saudi Arabian crowd and also scoring a brace in the Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG exhibition game, Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in action along with his club Al-Nassr as the latest round of fixtures in the Saudi Pro League 2023 line them up against Al-Ettifaq. The Saudi Arabian club announced the signing of the Portugal star at the start of the year and then unveiled him in front of the fans in a grand ceremony at Mrsool Park. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner trained with his new club teammates but was unable to play the important Saudi Pro League games of Al-Nassr against Al-Tai and Al-Shabab due a pre-imposed suspension. Now that he has served the entire tenure of the suspension, he will be back to the football pitch in Al-Nassr's face-off with Al-Ettifaq. He looked in shape with full match fitness and his hunger for goals intact when he faced Lionel Messi's PSG in his last game, although he was subbed off in the 60th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pictures After Scoring A Brace Against Lionel Messi's PSG; Riyadh All-Star XI Suffer 5-4 loss (See Pictures).

Coming to the match, Al-Nassr would be hoping to consolidate their lead at the top of the points table. They currently have 30 points in 13 matches, three more than second-placed Al-Shabab, who drew their last game against Al-Nassr, keeping the competition alive. Al-Nassr would hope to carry on with the momentum that they had ahead of the Al-Shabab game. Al-Ettifaq, on the other hand, are coming out of a heavy defeat against Al-Fateh.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The game will be held on January 22, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Shares Video of Him Hugging Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Stories After PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 has been acquired by the Saudi Sports Company (SSC). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match because of the absence of the channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India however, can watch online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Shahid. Fans keen on following action in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match can do so the Shahid official website but they will be able to do so at the cost of a subscription fee.

