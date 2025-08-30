La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid are set to play an away fixture against Alaves in matchweek 3 of the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 edition. The Alaves vs Atletico Madrid contest will take place at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday. Alaves will be home, and the Spanish club will look to win their second game of the 2025-26 La Liga season. Alaves started their new campaign with a winning note, before losing to Real Betis in their next league stage fixture. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Celta Vigo Climbs to 13th Place, Villarreal Stay Ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the new season of La Liga. The Diego Simeone-led Atletico have not performed up to the mark in their last two fixtures. The Spanish club has to come up with better ideas if they need a positive result in their next league stage outing. Below, readers can find out the match details and live streaming, and other viewing options of the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025–26 fixture. Giacomo Raspadori Joins Atletico Madrid From Napoli Ahead of 2025–26 Season.

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Date Saturday, August 30 Time 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Mendizorrotza Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Alaves vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Alaves will take on the Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, August 30. The La Liga 2025-26 match between both clubs will be held at the Mendizorrotza Stadium, and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Alaves vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Alaves vs Atletico Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga online viewing options. Luca Aluisi Dies: 30-Year-Old Italian Footballer Passes Away in Front of His Mother Before Training Session With New Club.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Alaves vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Alaves vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499.

