EPL 2019-20 champions Liverpool is battling it out against Burnley are battling at the Anfield currently. Now at the 34th minute of the match, Andrew Robertson scored an insane header as he gets a flying pass from Fabinho. The video of this goal went viral on social media and was shared online by the netizens. They praised the Liverpool defender on social media and said also hailed the assist. The newly crowned EPL champs have been blazing guns in the match so far and are dominating their opponents. Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Only before a while before the match, the Reds declared their squad. James Miller had been ousted from the team due to Burnley gave a guard of honour to the Reds as they walked out of the pitch. The team also paid homage to Jack Charlton by offering a minute-long silence. Liverpool defender scored a goal and impressed the netizens.

The Reds

WHAT A HEADER!!!! GET IN THERE ROBBO!!! pic.twitter.com/5BaOaPd56D — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 11, 2020

Good header

WHAT A HEADER!!!! GET IN THERE ROBBO!!! pic.twitter.com/5BaOaPd56D — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 11, 2020

Scottish King

The Scottish king 💙 — caitlin x (@caitlin27204868) July 11, 2020

Another one

Last one

@andrewrobertso5 well done does get better 🔥🔴 — Brandon (@Brandon69263948) July 11, 2020

Talking about the match, Jay Rodriguez scored an equaliser at the 69th minute of the match and levelled the game 1-1. The Reds have also impressed with the fans with the possession as well with 75 per cent. The match is yet to reach the final whistle and we wait for the results as eagerly as you are.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).