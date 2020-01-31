Antoine Griezmann Wore LA Lakers Jersey To Honour Late Kobe Bryant Ahead of Barcelona vs Leganes Clash (Watch Video)

Antoine Griezmann Honours Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Twitter/FC Barcelona)

The world was left in shock after the sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 (Sunday). The entire sports fraternity paid their tributes to the late basketball player and the latest superstar to honour him was Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman donned a Lakers jersey with ‘Bryant’ written on the back of it when he entered Camp Nou for the Copa del Rey 2019-20 round of 16 clash against Leganes on Thursday (January 30, 2020). Kobe Bryant Dies at 41, Sports Fraternity Across the World Pays Tribute to Lakers Legend Who Died in Helicopter Crash.

Barcelona man Antoine Griezmann was seen wearing an LA Lakers jersey ahead of his side’s match with Leganes in honour of the late Kobe Bryant. Barcelona shared the video of Griezmann walking into the stadium with the Lakers jersey on. ‘Arrival and tribute, with Antoine Griezmann. Classy Gesture’ the Catalan side wrote on the post. The Frenchman played for 70 minutes in the match and opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game. The Spanish side won 5-0 and booked a place for themselves in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Kobe Bryant Tragic Death in Helicopter Crash: A Look at Some Memorable Moments of the ‘NBA Legend Gone Too Soon’.

See Griezmann Donning Lakers Jersey

Bryant’s death sent a shockwave throughout the entire sporting world and many people from various fields paid their tributes. Earlier in the ongoing Australian Open, Nick Kyriyous was seen wearing a Lakers shirt ahead of the match with Rafael Nadal while Novak Djokovic donned a jacket with ‘KB24’ written on it. Though Griezmann’s tribute was a simple one, it still shows the impact Kobe had on him and the various others around the world. Novak Djokovic Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Kobe Bryant, Defending Australian Open Champion Dons Jacket With NBA Legend’s Initials on It.

Kobe Bryant played for LA Lakers his entire career and led them to five championship titles in his time over there. Kobe was an 18-time-all-star and is also the fourth-highest point’s scorer in NBA history along with being the first person to reach 30,000 career points and 6,000 career assists.