Area in Madeira Town Near Cristiano Ronaldo’s House Cordoned off Following Rise in Coronavirus Positive Cases: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Following the suspension of football activities due to coronavirus pandemic, Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo and family decided to self-isolate in his native Madeira. Ronaldo has been spending time with his kids and Spanish girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Meanwhile, as per a report, the local administration in Madeira have cordoned off Camera do Lobos after at least 12 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Wayne Rooney Picks Argentine Over His Friend CR7 As Best Footballer, Says ‘He Makes It So Easy’.

The Sun reported, that the red zone area is just 20km from the villa where Ronaldo has been staying. Fortunately, the Juventus striker is not very much near to the red zone area. The Juventus star earlier moved to a villa with a large area from his apartment complex amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The footballer recently was criticised for celebrating niece Alicia Aveiro’s birthday along with other family members. Ronaldo had left the villa to join the party for his niece’s birthday at the apartment. Cristiano Ronaldo Has the ‘Best Way to Start a Day!’ Juventus Star Shares Glimpse of Time in Quarantine With His Children and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

On March 18, Portugal declared a state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown during which only essential services will remain functional has been extended until May 02. As per latest reports, Portugal has around 20,000 COVID-19 positive cases with 714 deaths. As of now, 610 people have recovered.