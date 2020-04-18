Cristiano Ronaldo Has the ‘Best Way to Start a Day!’ Juventus Star Shares Glimpse of Time in Quarantine With His Children and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo is making most of the quarantine time with his family in Portugal’s Madeira to create memories. Ronaldo is currently in his hometown of Madeira in Portugal where he is in self-quarantine with his family, his four children and also girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The Portuguese, who has remained in Madeira since visiting the place to take care of his mother after she was rushed to a local hospital due to a stroke, has been spending some quality time with his children and often uploads some adorable and cute pictures with his children. In his recent post on Instagram, Ronaldo gave his fans a glimpse of how he starts his regular day. Cristiano Ronaldo Seen Wearing Morning Outfit Worth Rs 2 Lakh As He Spends Time With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Children Amid Lockdown (See Pics).

Through a picture shared on his Instagram account, Ronaldo revealed to his fans how he started his days in the mansion at Madeira amidst the lockdown in Portugal where he is in self-quarantine with his family. In the picture, Ronaldo can be seen in bed with his girlfriend Georgina and his children. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gravity-Defying Insane Header During Sampdoria vs Juventus Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Start to a Day

View this post on Instagram The best way to start the day 🙏❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:32am PDT

Three of his children – twins Mateo and Eva and Alana – can be seen hugging Ronaldo and lying beside him. His daughter Eva can be lying on top of Ronaldo on his stomach, while his son Mateo is lying on Ronaldo’s right-side and his youngest Alana is hugging Ronaldo tight on his left-arm. They also pose for the camera as Georgina clicks the picture.

Ronaldo has been enjoying the company of his children and is having a great time with them as he spends his time in self-quarantine with no football currently possible. Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus in Italian Serie A, was in great form and was the second in the league’s top goal-scorer list as Juventus aimed for their ninth consecutive Serie A title.