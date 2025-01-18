Arsenal will be looking to continue their pressure on Liverpool in the English Premier League title race when they host Aston Villa. The Gunners have 43 points from 21 games and head into the game on the back of a much-needed win over Tottenham Hotspur, as it brought some solace after the defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta knows his squad needs a string of victories as they look to put the disappointments of the last two seasons behind them. Opponents Aston Villa have failed to replicate the highs of last campaign and as of now, they are in the 7th spot. But with wins in the last two matches, they look prepared for the showdown. Arsenal versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Erling Haaland Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2034

Gabriel Jesus is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu already missing in action, the Gunners are in a spot of bother. Kai Havertz has been poor recently and he will need a big game here. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard will be instrumental in the team creating chances from out wide.

Ollie Watkins will play the lone striker role for Aston Villa with Youri Tielemans as the playmaker. Leon Bailey could be return to the starting eleven as he occupies the wide position. Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara will be the two central midfielders and a lot ride on their shoulders in terms of the way the team goes about things at the Emirates Stadium.

When is Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Arsenal, who are second in the Premier League 2024-25 standings, will host Aston Villa on January 18. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa, PL match will be played at Emirates Stadium and start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Aston Villa live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 HD and SD channels. For Arsenal vs Aston Villa online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match ?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Aston Villa have a quality squad, and they could well come away with a draw here.

