Arsenal are all set to host newly-promoted Norwich City for a Premier League 2021-22 match on Saturday. The match would be played at the Emirates Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal would seek to start their Premier League 2021-22 campaign afresh after a string of forgettable performances last month. A 0-2 defeat to newcomers Brentford began their misfortune and in their next match. Chelsea inflicted another defeat on them by the same scoreline. The worst was yet to come. In their last match before the international break, Arsenal were hammered 0-5 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a humiliating performance by Mikel Arteta's men. Arteta's job as head coach has come under a lot of scrutiny following this miserable display in their first three matches. Three matches. Three defeats. Nine goals conceded. Zero goals scored. Such poor form has seen them drop right down at the bottom of the points table in the 20th spot and they would desperately need a win to once again get their fans believing that they can revive their season. Cristiano Ronaldo Ready for Second Manchester United Debut, Writes ‘Same Place, Same Spirit, New Adventure’ on Instagram (Check Post)

Arsenal were the highest spenders in the summer transfer window and their deadline day signing, Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to make his debut in defense. Arteta would have to somehow ensure that his side, win their first points of the season against 19th placed Norwich to somewhat lessen the pressure on him. Norwich meanwhile have been poor so far as well and Arsenal are expected to win this match comfortably.

When is Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Norwich City in Premier League 2021-22 will be the Emirates Stadium in London. The game will be held on September 11, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Norwich City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Norwich City match on Disney+Hotstar. Despite being placed lower than Norwich in the points table, Arsenal are expected to win this contest.

