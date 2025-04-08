Arsenal play host to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg game at the Emirates Stadium as the English side face their toughest test this campaign. The Gunners have just the Champions League to play for with their chances of winning the EPL next to none. Real Madrid are the best team in the continent and it is their big game experience which Arsenal lack and that is what separates the sides. Arsenal at home can up the ante and play fast paced football but they will need to ensure they don’t leave gaps open at the back. Real Madrid lost to Valencia in their last match and that has hit them hard in the title race. They will be keen to return to winning ways here. Former FC Barcelona Treble-Winning Star Defender Jeremy Mathieu Spotted Working in Football Store in France.

Riccardo Calafiori misses out for Arsenal due to an injury and will be a major miss for Arsenal. Mikel Merino is set to lead the attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings to create chances from out wide. Thomas Partey is the holding midfielder with Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard creating chances from the central areas. William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior will form the defensive partnership.

Real Madrid will have Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr leading the attacking line and a lot will ride on their shoulders as the Spanish side look to gain an upper hand. Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Jr will be deployed out wide with Luka Modric and Federico Valverde as the central midfielders. Antonio Rudiger at the back will need to keep things tidy with Spaniard not enjoying the best of form in defence.

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid has crossed the challenge of Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 and will visit Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 08. The Arsenal vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London, England and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. For Arsenal vs Real Madrid online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Arsenal vs Real Madrid match on the JioTV app for free. Arsenal will be on the front foot in this tie and expect them to secure a 2-1 win at home.

