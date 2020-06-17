Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Aston Villa, Sheffield United Players and Referees Take a Knee After Starting Off The Game in Solidarity of #BlackLivesMatter (See Pic)

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 17, 2020 11:34 PM IST
Aston Villa, Sheffield United Players and Referees Take a Knee After Starting Off The Game in Solidarity of #BlackLivesMatter (See Pic)
Aston Villa & Sheffield United (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aston Villa and Sheffield United are taking on each other in the EPL 2019-20 game but before the match, the team take a knee to show their solidarity to George Floyd wh a few weeks ago was killed by the policemen in the USA. The players also offered a minute-long silence to mourn the death of Geroge Floyd. The happened after the start of the game. Ever since a lot of players have lent their support to the campaign #BlackLivesMatter. Players like Roger Federer, Paulo Dybala, Coco Gauff, Lionel Messi, Team Liverpool, Manchester United and many others had rendered their support to the cause. The pictures of the team kneeling on one knee went viral on social media. A few days ago, trend #BlackLivesMtter began on social media and has become a rage. George Floyd Death: From Roger Federer, Paul Pogba to Chris Gayle, Here's How Sports Fraternity Reacted to #BlackLivesMatter Protests and Racial Discrimination Movement!.

Footlabber like Marcus Rashford and many others have raised their voices against racism and have urged the fans to respect the players. Paulo Dybala while speaking about racism said that the fans need to behave or else the footballers will have to take the matter in their hands.  For now, let's have a look at the snaps shared by fans on social media.

Aston Villa Official account

Here's the video

 

#BlackLivesMatter campaign has received avid support from celebrities all over the world. In fact, the campaign #BlackOut Tuesday also received a lot of support from the celebrities in the West. Many Indian actors have also shown solidairty to the cause and

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Aston Villa Blackout Tuesday Coco Gauff George Floyd Lionel Messi Paulo Dybala Roger Federer SHEFFIELD UNITED
