Aston Villa, Sheffield United Players and Referees Take a Knee After Starting Off The Game in Solidarity of #BlackLivesMatter (See Pic)

Aston Villa and Sheffield United are taking on each other in the EPL 2019-20 game but before the match, the team take a knee to show their solidarity to George Floyd wh a few weeks ago was killed by the policemen in the USA. The players also offered a minute-long silence to mourn the death of Geroge Floyd. The happened after the start of the game. Ever since a lot of players have lent their support to the campaign #BlackLivesMatter. Players like Roger Federer, Paulo Dybala, Coco Gauff, Lionel Messi, Team Liverpool, Manchester United and many others had rendered their support to the cause. The pictures of the team kneeling on one knee went viral on social media. A few days ago, trend #BlackLivesMtter began on social media and has become a rage. George Floyd Death: From Roger Federer, Paul Pogba to Chris Gayle, Here's How Sports Fraternity Reacted to #BlackLivesMatter Protests and Racial Discrimination Movement!.

Footlabber like Marcus Rashford and many others have raised their voices against racism and have urged the fans to respect the players. Paulo Dybala while speaking about racism said that the fans need to behave or else the footballers will have to take the matter in their hands. For now, let's have a look at the snaps shared by fans on social media.

A one minute silence for victims of COVID-19 is perfectly acceptable, as is saying thank you to ALL NHS Staff, taking the knee, hero worshiping a criminal is NOT! #AstonVilla #SheffieldUnited #EPL And them shirts should be saying Thank You NOT #BLM Pics Shutterstock/CARL RECINE. pic.twitter.com/gP9kp3Osv1 — Gary Jordan (@GjbNoize) June 17, 2020

Aston Villa Official account

Aston Villa and Sheffield United were proud to stand in solidarity with the actions of the players and coaching staff of both football clubs during the first ten seconds of tonight’s Premier League fixture, expressing our collective support for the Black Lives Matter movement. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 17, 2020

Here's the video

#BlackLivesMatter campaign has received avid support from celebrities all over the world. In fact, the campaign #BlackOut Tuesday also received a lot of support from the celebrities in the West. Many Indian actors have also shown solidairty to the cause

