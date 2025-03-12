It's a big, high-voltage clash, and it's not only for the fact that it's UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg fixture, but also because it's a derby and not just any derby, it's the famous Spanish Madrid Derby. 15-times UCL champions Real Madrid are set to be hosted by Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 second-leg round-of-16 game will be played from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 13. The first leg ended 2-1 in favour of Real Madrid, so the defending champions are having an extra edge in this game. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

It goes without saying that the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 second-leg round-of-16 fixture is a knock-out clash, with the winners getting a slot in the quarter-finals, while the losers will be kicked out. It's a clash between two seasoned genius tacticians, Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone. The question of which approach shines, Simeone's defensive park-the-bus, or Ancelotti's adaptiveness, with the genius forwards will be answered.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

For hosts Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone is expected to field a similar line-up to the one they played with in the first leg at Santiago Bernabéu. However, Clement Lenglet's availability is in doubt, so Robin Le Normand might get a start in the 4-4-2 formation. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are sidelined for long and have no chance to return for this one. However, Jude Bellingham is back after serving his suspension in the first game and is expected to start in the 4-2-3-1 formation. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Madrid Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Oblak (GK); Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

