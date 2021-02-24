Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in IST: After the draw against Cadiz ended their seven-match winning run, Barcelona host Elche in their next La Liga 2020-21 match. Ronald Koeman’s side are winless in their last two games in all competitions and at home. They were thrashed 4-1 at home by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie and followed it with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Cadiz drawing them further out of the La Liga title race. BAR vs ELC Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Elche Football Match.

Elche will make the trip to Camp Nou with some confidence after registering their first league match win in eight matches. Fran Escriba’s side beat fellow relegation strugglers Eibar in their last league match ending a run of 16 winless games in the La Liga this season. Elche have won only four of their 22 league matches and with just 21 points are sitting at 18th in the table. Clement Lenglet Breaks Down in Front of Fans After Barcelona’s Horrendous Show Against Cadiz (Watch Video).

A draw or even an unlikely win at Camp Nou could, however, take them out of the relegation zone. Barcelona are currently fourth eight points behind league leaders Atletico and five far from defending La Liga champions Real Madrid.

When is Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Elche match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at Camp Nou Stadium. The match will be held on February 24 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Sadly, TV channels in India does not hold the broadcast rights for La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Elche match will not be telecast live on any TV channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Elche for free.

