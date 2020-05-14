Barcelona’s Pursuit of Lautaro Martinez Suffers Huge Blow As La Liga President Enforces Financial Restrictions

Inter Milan Striker Lautaro Martinez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

FC Barcelona considers Lautaro Martinez as the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez and the man who can lead their attack for years to come. That is the reason that the Spanish club are going out all guns blazing to sign the young Argentine forward. However, the Catalan’s pursuit for the Inter Milan forward has taken a huge hit after Javier Tebas, La Liga president enforced financial restrictions on clubs, from next season onwards. Against Lionel Messi’s Wish, Barcelona Reportedly to Transfer Arthur Melo, Ansu Fati and Ivan Rakitic.

‘We have seen the cash flows for each club and right now they have squads which exceed the [financial] limits we will establish for next season,' Tebas told the Instituto Iberoamericano de Derecho Deportivo. Lautaro Martinez Transfer Update: Inter Milan Want Arturo Vidal and Antoine Griezmann From Barcelona in Exchange.

‘That brings consequences. Clubs are going to have to look at their academies and come up with a strategy to reduce salaries. There's no other solution. Transfers that exceed financial limits will not be allowed -- impossible.’ Tebas added.

However, ESPN have reported that Barcelona are confident that will be able to structure a bid for Lautaro Martinez even after the financial restrictions. Barcelona are also interested in signing Miralem Pjanic from Juventus and have added Ivan Rakitic to the deal to bring the Bosnian to Camp Nou.

It is also reported that Barcelona will knock €200 million of their budget for next season as a direct result of the pandemic. It is also expected that to deal with it, the club will ask the players who have already taken a 70 per cent wage to accept longer-term reductions to their salaries.