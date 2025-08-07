Bayern Munich will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season club friendly this evening at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians have their Bundesliga crown to defend this term while also focusing on resurrecting their European fortunes after a below par performance last term. Under the management of Vincent Kompany, the team is improving significantly but there are many areas where they can improve significantly. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur have a new boss in the form of Thomas Frank and given the tactician he is, Tottenham Hotspur will be confident of a good showing this term. Benjamin Sesko Reportedly Completes Transfer Move to Manchester United; Premier League Club Agrees Fee Worth €76.5 For Slovenian Striker.

Jamal Musiala is a long term absentee for Bayern Munich and he is season is more or less over. Luis Diaz has made his move from Liverpool and his presence on the wings will be vital. Harry Kane will lead the attack against his former club with Michael Olise completing the front three. Joshua Kimmich will be tasked with breaking up play in midfield.

Joao Palhinha will face his parent club Bayern Munich with the new Tottenham Hotspur midfield on loan from the German giants. Mathys Tel has made his loan move permanent from Bayern Munich and he is another player that will come up against a former club. Rodrigo Bentancur is the player making the side tick with his slick passing range.

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Thursday, August 07 Time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Arena, München, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details BayernTV+ and Spursplay(Live Streaming)

Bayern Munich will cross swords with Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season club friendly on Thursday, August 07. The Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season club friendly 2025 is going to be played at Allianz Arena, München, Germany, and will start at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Bayern Munich's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming viewing option, read more.

The live streaming viewing option of the Bayern Munich vs Lyon pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on BayernTV+ and Spursplay. Users can watch Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur club friendly on the BayernTV+ and Spursplay app and website for online streaming. Bayern Munich look the stronger of the two teams and they should secure a win here.

