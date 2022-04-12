Bayern Munich will face off against Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 quarterfinals tie. The clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on April 12, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as the teams aim to advance. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bayern Munich vs Villarreal, UCL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Villarreal 1–0 Bayern Munich, UCL 2021–2022: Arnaut Danjuma’s Eighth-Minute Goal Helps Villarreal Win the Thriller.

Villarreal produced one of the biggest upsets of this season as they defeated the Bavarian giants 1-0 in Spain. Unai Emery’s men enter the reverse tie with an advantage but know that they have a huge task in front of them. Bayern Munich have a sensational record at home in the Champions League and will fancy themselves to advance.

When is Bayern Munich vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Arena on April 13, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs Villarreal on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Bayern Munich vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

