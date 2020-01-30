Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs HYD in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Bengaluru FC Players At Training Session (Photo Credits: ISL)

Hyderabad FC will search for their first win in 12 matches and 3 months when they travel to Bengaluru FC to play the defending champions in match no 70 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. Hyderabad’s last win in ISL 6 came against Kerala Blasters in November last year and since then Hyderabad FC have played 11 and lost 8 while holding on to 3 draws. Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The defending champions overcame a 0-2 defeat at Mumbai City with the 0-3 thrashing of Odisha FC at home. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderbad FC match in ISL 2019-20, please scroll down for all information. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC - Live Football Score.

Bengaluru FC are currently on a three-match winning run at home with wins over FC Goa, Jamshedpur and Odisha FC in between a double defeat against Mumbai City both at home and away. Bengaluru FC were held to 1-1 draw against 10-man Hyderabad when both these met earlier in this ISL season with Robin Singh’s 92nd-minute equaliser stealing what once looked certain 3 points for the title holders. Bengaluru have made two new signings with the addition of Deshorn Brown and Nili Perdomo replacing Raphael Augusto and Manuel Onwu. Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on January 30, 2020 (Thursday). BFC vs HYD match in Indian Super League 2019-20 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2019-20 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League season 6 in India. Viewers need to switch to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the BFC vs HYD match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the official OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, you can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of BFC vs HYD ISL 2019-20 match.

Hyderabad FC have already been knocked out of the race for the final four and are currently placed at the bottom of ISL 2019-20 points table with only 6 points from 14 games. From the same number of matches, Bengaluru FC have 25 points and can replace ATK in the second position and only 2 points far from league leaders FC Goa.