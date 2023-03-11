Liverpool have bounced back in style in the top-four race and the 7-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Manchester United recently was a statement win by the Reds. Next up for them is an away tie against Bournemouth, with Jurgen Klopp looking to build on the momentum. They are currently fifth with 42 points from 25 games and could match Tottenham Hotspurs’ points tally, albeit temporarily. Bournemouth are rock bottom in the league and things are not looking bright for the club. It will take a special effort for them to survive the drop this season. They played well against Arsenal recently but were unlucky not to come away with anything. Bournemouth versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Kyle Walker 'Exposes Himself' In A Bar, Manchester City Defender Likely to Face Police Action After Video of Him Flashing His Private Part Goes Viral.

Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore are ruled out of the clash for Bournemouth while the likes of Ilya Zabarnyi, Marcus Tavernier and Lloyd Kelly will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Dominic Solanke comes up against his former side as he leads the attack with Hamed Traore and Joe Rothwell for company. Phillip Billing in midfield is a key man for the home team due to his ability to win the ball back.

Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz continue to be big misses for Liverpool, but of late, their absence has not been felt much. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah have shown excellent understanding as a front three and look dangerous. Jordan Henderson is picking up form again and is vital to this team. Majority of the attack will come from the Reds utilising their full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Water Bottles After Al-Nassr's Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth vs Liverpool will be played at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. The match will be played on March 11, starting at 6.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Bournemouth vs Liverpool live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official platform of the Star network, will provide live streaming of this match. The English Premier League 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will be available online in India. You can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch the live streaming of the game. It will be an easy game for Liverpool the visitors should secure easy three points from the match.

