Liverpool will be looking to secure their first win in three matches when they take on Brentford in an away tie. The Reds dropped points against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in the league, opening a window for Arsenal in the title race. With 47 points from 21 games, Arne Slot knows his team have the momentum with them, but they can ill afford to let their guards down. Brentford on the other hand could break into the top ten with a win here but with just a solitary win in their last five matches, they are struggling.

Darwin Nunez returns for Liverpool after suspension, and this is a significant boost for their attack. Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, and Coady Gakpo make up the front three for the away side with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister as the two box-to-box midfielders. Joe Gomez is all set to continue his absence from the first team due to a injury.

Rico Henry played for Brentford for the first time in 4 months against Manchester City and the left-back will likely start here. Yoane Wissa along with Mikkel Damsgaard and Bryan Mbeumo worked tirelessly in the last game, aiding the press. The team likes to play on the break and the pace of the front three plays a main role in it. Mathias Jensen should sit deep in midfield and act as a shield for the backline.

When is Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Brentford, who are in 11th spot in Premier League standings, will host leaders Liverpool on January 18. The Brentford vs Liverpool, PL match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium and begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brentford vs Liverpool live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 HD and SD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match ?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Brentford will challenge Liverpool right till the end but the Reds should find a way to claim those crucial three points.

