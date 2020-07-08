Liverpool will eye their first back-to-back wins as Premier League 2019-20 champions when they face Brighton on Wednesday. Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 in their previous game to record their first win as newly crowned champions after a 0-4 humbling at Manchester City. But despite the disappointing defeat, Liverpool could add injury’s to City’s title loss, by overtaking their record points total in a single season. City achieved a record 100 points, a first in the Premier League, in 2017-18 and Liverpool stand just 11 points away from equalling that record with five matches remaining. Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men are winless in their last five away matches across all competitions, four of which they have lost. Liverpool have also failed to find the net in each of those five games, the most recent of which have been a goalless draw at Everton and a 0-4 drubbing at City. But the Reds will be aware of their eight-match running win streak against Brighton, who have also won just one of their last three Premier League home games. Brighton vs Liverpool Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Brighton beat Norwich City 1-0 in their previous match are looking to record consecutive league wins for the first time since November. They are, however, winless against Liverpool in their Premier League history. In six meetings between these two sides, Liverpool have won three and three others have ended in draws. As both sides meet yet again, take a look at some key players for the Brighton vs Liverpool clash.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese recorded his 20th goal of the season with a strike against Aston Villa making it three successive seasons that he has netted 20 or more goals for Liverpool. 16, of his 20 goals this season, have come in the Premier League and he has found the net five times in Liverpool’s last eight league matches. Sadio Mane Scores Liverpool's Maiden Goal as Premier League 2019-20 Champions.

Mane could also achieve a new record if he scores against Brighton. The left-sided forward has scored against 28 of the 30 opponents he has faced in the Premier League with Brighton and Middlesbrough being the only two teams he is yet to record a goal against.

Mohamed Salah

Like his forward partner, Mo Salah has been an important architect behind Liverpool’s sensational Premier League win for the first time in 30 years. Salah has been directly involved in 127 goals in just 147 appearances for Liverpool. He has found the net 92 times and assisted another 35 goals.

He has also scored in three of Liverpool’s last four league wins and assisted Curtis Jones for his maiden Liverpool goal against Villa. Salah will be vital if Liverpool tastes victory.

Neal Maupay

The Frenchman is Brighton’s highest goalscorer this season with nine strikes and he has also assisted twice. With Glenn Murray stepping aside, Brighton have seemingly found a suitable replacement in Maupay, who has shown his ability to perform against bigger teams as he did against Arsenal where he scored a 95th-minute winner and led his side to a remarkable win. Maupay also connects well with fellow striker Aaron Connolly and will be key if Brighton are to shock the champions.

