Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming: Barcelona have reclaiming top spot in the Spanish La Liga on their agenda when they face Celta Vigo in an away clash. With 68 points from 31 games, the Catalonians are level on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid with the only goal difference separating the two clubs. Barcelona have looked off-colour in their last two fixtures and need to lift their game against Celta Vigo. Hosts Celta Vigo are seven points clear of the drop zone at the moment, but a string of poor results could yet jeopardise their campaign. CEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Football Match.

Celta Vigo have a mounting injury crisis which sees the likes of Sergio Alvarez, Fran Beltran, David Junca, while Lucas Olaza and Hugo Mallo all miss out. Okay Yokuslu was suspended for their last game but will start tonight. Denis Suarez on the flanks is the most potent attacking force the club has with the Spanish winger looking to cause mayhem against his former club. On loan, Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara is also cleared to feature in the game.

Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong and Ousmane Dembele continue to miss games for Barcelona and it is highly unlikely they will feature this season. Nelson Semedo has done well since coming in for Sergi Roberto with Jordi Alba complementing him well on the opposite flank. Lionel Messi has a cut a frustrated figure in the last two outings for Barcelona. The Argentine wizard needs the support of his teammates in breaking down teams with the bulk of the attacking responsibility put on him. Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez drop the bench for the visitors with them looking in need of rest.

When is Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 2019-20 match will be played at Municipal de Balaidos on June 27, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be held at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Iago Aspas and Others Players to Watch Out in CEV vs BAR Football Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to live telecast the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

But fans can always catch the live action of La Liga 2019-20 matches on online platforms. To watch the live-action of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match, fans can visit the official Facebook page of La Liga and watch the game live. Celta Vigo have won three of their last four home games against Barcelona but the visitors have enough quality about them to secure a win tonight.

