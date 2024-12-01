Chelsea turned things around with great offensive performances in the Premier League 2024-25. The side currently stands fifth in the league winning half of their opening 12 matches. They will face tricky Aston Villa next at home. Aston Villa finished above Chelsea last season and has shown consistency in their performances in recent seasons. The Villa side also has a chance to enter the top four with a win over Chelsea. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Aston Villa have troubled the Blues in recent years and collected seven out of the possible nine points. The side overcame their poor record at Stamford Bridge last season and will look to repeat the feat. Interestingly, Aston Villa side has been clinical with their finishing scoring nearly half of their goals through headers, whereas Chelsea has struggled to deal with set pieces. Check out Chelsea vs Aston Villa match details and viewing options below.

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Aston Villa on match week 13 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Chelsea vs Aston Villa match will be played at Stamford Bridge and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 1. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Chelsea vs Aston Villa online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Aston Villa could be a tricky opponent here for Chelsea, who is currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league.

