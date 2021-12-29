Chelsea will host Brighton in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on December 29, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams ended their winless run last time around and will be aiming to build on that result. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Brighton, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Romelu Lukaku Nets His First Premier League Goal Since September 2021, Chelsea Seals 3-1 Win Over Aston Villa (Watch Goal Highlights).

Chelsea remained within touching distance of defending champions and leaders Manchester City after their win over Aston Villa. Now Thomas Tuchel will hope that his team can carry the momentum against Graham Potter’s men and climb above Liverpool in the team standings. Meanwhile, Brighton have fallen off the pace in recent weeks but can move to eighth in the points table if they manage to get the better of the London outfit. Ben Chilwell, Chelsea and England Defender, Set To Have ACL Surgery and Miss Remainder of 2021–22 Season.

When is Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on December 30, 2021 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Brighton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton match on Disney+Hotstar.

