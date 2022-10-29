Graham Potter's Chelsea will be taking on Brighton. The Blues are unbeaten in their nine matches. Brighton are not in good form as they are winless in five games. So, they head into the clash in need of an important win over Chelsea which can revive their journey. Chelsea will wish their momentum continues. Chelsea vs Brighton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. 'Streaker' Mateo Kovacic Strips to His Underwear After Giving Away His Shorts and Shirt to Fan, Watch Chelsea Footballer Run Across Stamford Bridge Pitch

Chelsea team has no news of fresh injury, Mateo Kovacic is also fit for selection. Graham Potter also confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly will not be available as he is not played the last two games. Roberto De Zerbi's team is in trouble as Joel Veltman is in doubt for the team. Brighton players Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana will be available for selection as they are back for training.

When is Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Falmer Stadium, Brighton. The game will be held on October 29, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Brighton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton match on the Disney=+ Hotstar app and website.

