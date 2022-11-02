Chelsea are set to take on Dinamo Zagreb in their final Group E encounter. The Blues are sure to finish their group stage campaign as table-toppers with 10 points from five matches. Graham Potter, since taking over from Thomas Tuchel, has done a remarkable job with the London side as they would aim to get high on confidence ahead of the round of 16 stage of the competition. Chelsea’s recent form have not been great though with them going down to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in their last clash. Though they head into this clash on the back of a defeat, Potter and his men would be confident of returning to winning ways and closing out their league stage campaign on a high. Marseille 1–2 Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Strikes a Late Winner as Spurs Reach Last 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

It was a loss at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb that Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first match of the UEFA Champions League this season that led to the shocking dismissal of Thomas Tuchel as head coach. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on November 03, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

